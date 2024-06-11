Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White, Brady Ruestman enjoy IBCA All-Star experience

Fieldcrest graduate Kaitlin White shoots a free throw during the IBCA 1A/2A All-Star Game on Saturday in Pontiac. (Photo provided by Kaitlin White)

Recent Fieldcrest graduate Kaitlin White has put a lot into basketball over the last four years.

During her career, she helped the Knights win two sectional championships and a Class 2A fourth-place finish while claiming a host of individual accolades, including Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State third team.

On Saturday, White got one more honor as she got to play in the IBCA All-Star Game at Pontiac High School.

“Being selected to play in this All-Star game meant a lot as I have worked hard the past four years to get where I am today,” said White, who will play next season at North Central College. “Being able to play in this game shows all the hard work and dedication I have put in.

“I was glad I was able to rep Fieldcrest one last time.”

“Being selected to play in this All-Star game meant a lot as I have worked hard the past four years to get where I am today.” — Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest graduate

White wasn’t the only former Fieldcrest standout playing in Pontiac on Saturday as Brady Ruestman participated in the boys game.

“It was great to be selected to represent Fieldcrest,” Ruestman said. “We had a lot of great players this year and to be the one able to play meant a lot.”

Fieldcrest graduate Kaitlin White (0) poses for a photo with the 1A/2A North Team at the IBCA All-Star Game on Saturday in Pontiac. (Photo provided by Kaitlin White)

White played on the North squad in the 1A/2A girls game.

“This game is a bit challenging as you are paired with other players who you typically don’t play with, learning how to play with them or against them is just another aspect of the game,” White said. “However, it is a fun experience. Everyone is there for the same reason - to show off all their hard work that they have put in one last time.

“It was fun playing against these players as some of them are going to play at big schools in college, which is a huge accomplishment. It was fun just to play with different players from different schools.”

White helped the North team to a 92-71 victory.

“For not being in basketball shape I thought I played pretty well,” White said. “However, I was very sore the next day.”

Ruestman, who helped the Knights to a school-record 33 wins and a sectional final appearance as a senior, played for the North in the 1A/2A boys game.

“It was a great experience,” Ruestman said. “The coaches did a great job explaining how they wanted to run the game and the players understood what they meant. It was a whole lot of fun being able to talk to some of the players for the last time.

“I enjoyed playing with and against the best players in Illinois. It really showed me how good the competition is.”

Ruestman and the North squad lost 114-108.

“I could’ve played better than I did offensively, but defensively I couldn’t have done much better,” said Ruestman, who will not continue his career in college. “There were great players playing.”