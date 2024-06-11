IVCC to host program for new college students

Get Set helps take the guesswork out of college for students who might be nervous about taking this important next step. Graduates feel ready and confident to start the semester. The program’s support continues after the classroom segment when students are assigned mentors for the semester. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider, IVCC Community Relations)

Enrollment is underway now for an Illinois Valley Community College program that delivers a short burst of college knowledge to new or returning students before fall classes start.

The Get Set college readiness program begins July 29. The course is open to newly minted high school grads or adults turning or returning to college, and it’s free to participants.

Students practice test-taking, note-taking and time management strategies, make sense of textbooks, class formats, and college environment, and learn how to develop good habits and harness diverse learning styles to succeed academically and socially. Students also get logged in and practice campus technology platforms – Brightspace teaching/learning hub and ECampus textbook hub – before most of their peers do.

The weeklong Get Set fall session runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 to Aug. 2. In-person attendance is required at all five class sessions. The class will meet on Friday, Aug. 2, though the college is not in session that day. Further information and a signup form are available at ivcc.edu/readysetgo.

Coordinator Tina Hardy said the program helps students feel ready and confident to start the semester when they might find college socially and academically overwhelming. Some students don’t realize that expectations are different in college. For perhaps the first time, they’re expected to be independent learners, manage their time, and initiate and complete tasks. Technology and support networks are different, and they must discover new resources, she said.

In all, 57 students from throughout the district have participated since the program began. Once the classroom portion ends, they’re assigned to mentors who guide and encourage them for the rest of the semester. Some of those mentors are Get Set graduates. Creating relationships and connections is key to boosting students’ confidence and encouraging involvement on campus, Hardy said.

Contact Hardy at tina_hardy@ivcc.edu for more information on the program.