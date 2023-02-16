Girls bowling: Experienced L-P ready for return trip to state

Last year, competing in the state tournament was a new experience for the La Salle-Peru girls bowling team.
This year, the Cavaliers are bringing a veteran roster to the state tournament this weekend at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
“Last year it was a lot of shock that we made it to state,” L-P junior Makenzie Hamilton said. “We were all so excited we finally made it. This year, I think we’re going to go in there and get work done.”
The Cavs return three bowlers who helped L-P place sixth at state last season in Hamilton, classmate Olivia Weber and senior Christine Ricci. Sophomores Annalise Ricci, Camryn Perra and Melveena Jordan also were on last year’s state roster.
“I think we can make it very far,” Weber said. “We do want to get top three. We’re going to crack down on it. Last year was a trial run and this year will be the actual run where we do really well.”
L-P coach Jim McCabe expects the state experience will pay dividends for the Cavaliers.
“It’s going to help a lot,” McCabe said. “They kind of know what to expect. We’ll see a different oil pattern, but we’ll adjust to that quickly. Last year was kind of a surprise. Our goal was to get there. This year, we’re going to get there and we’re going to hammer down to business until we get to the end. It was kind of emotional last year on Friday not only for the team but the coaches as well that we made it this far. This year, it’s going to be another day at work.”
The Cavs advanced to state by rolling a 5,546 to place third at the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional.
L-P’s sectional score ranks 13 among the 24 teams that qualified for state. The top 12 teams after Friday’s round at state make the cut for the final day.
Weber led the Cavs at the regional and sectional. She won the Dixon Regional with a six-game series of 1,384 and she placed second at the sectional with a 1,249.
Hamilton finished fifth at the regional with a 1,179 and fourth at the sectional with a 1,216, while Christine Ricci placed third at the regional with a 1,196 and 22nd at the sectional with a 1,107.
“The team has come together so well,” McCabe said. “They know how each other are going to react. We know how they’re going to react. We’re just going to keep working with them. They’re very willing to take our suggestions to help them achieve their goals.
“I think the key for the team (at state) will be staying together, working hard and understanding if someone is struggling or even if we have to move somebody out of the lineup, that’s not a criticism, it’s a team effort. It’s amazing to watch these ladies work. I’m extremely proud of how they work together and have come together as a team.”