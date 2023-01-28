NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Mendota junior Landon Bauer rolled a 1,204 six-game series on the first day of the IHSA State Bowling Tournament on Friday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon.
Bauer sits in 68th place overall and was one of 30 individuals to advance to Saturday’s final day.
Harlem’s Braden Schuld leads the tournament after bowling a 1,431 on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 57, Mendota 42: The Bruins earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Peru.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for St. Bede (8-16, 3-5 TRC East).
Earlville 73, DePue 42: Garett Cook had 18 points, five assists and four steals as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.
Three other players scored in double figures for Earlville (14-9, 6-2 LTC) as Adam Waite had 17 points, 25 rebounds and seven assists, Diego Vasquez contributed 15 points and Ryan Browder recorded 14 points and 11 boards.
Fieldcrest 49, Ridgeview 42: Landon Modro scored 15 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Colfax.
Ed Lorton added 12 points for Fieldcrest (18-6, 5-2 HOIC).
Midland 46, Putnam County 43: The Panthers got outscored 16-2 en route to losing in the consolation final of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville.
Jackson McDonald scored 21 points for the Panthers, while Austin Mattingly added 15 points.
Newman 55, Bureau Valley 35: Brik Rediger scored nine points as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 51, Earlville 23: Madyson Olson had 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone added eight points and 11 boards for Earlville (11-14).
WRESTLING
At Sherrard: Princeton won a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals, beating Rockridge 44-17 and Sherrard 63-12.
Augustus Swanson and Casey Etheridge each recorded two pins for the Tigers, while Kaydin Gibson won by major decision and decision.
THURSDAY RESULTS
Mendota 45, Newman 34: The Trojans outscored Newman 20-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Reanna Brant had a big night with 20 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists, while Kate Jenner added 10 points and four steals for Mendota, which had lost to the Comets twice earlier this season.
Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52: The Knights outscored the Turks 17-13 in the third quarter to take control, then made it stand up for a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Minonk.
Ashlyn May poured in 17 points, Kaitlin White had 14 and Carolyn Megow added 13 for the Knights (22-3 overall, 10-1 HOIC).
Fieldcrest returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against state-ranked Peotone (23-0).
Marquette 43, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 18: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Kewanee 52, St. Bede 50: The Bruins rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game but lost in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Ali Bosnich scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Orion 49, Hall 33: The Red Devils dropped a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.
Boys swimming
Byron 51, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 41: Owen Phillips won two individual events and swam on a winning relay Thursday, but the Cavaliers came up short in La Salle.
Phillips won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.01 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.42 seconds.
He also teamed with Jonathon Neu, Andrew Gritt and Bo Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.09.
Boys basketball
Putnam County 53, Woodland 24: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the Panthers move into the consolation championship with the victory.
Wyatt Grimshaw tossed in 13 points and Jackson McDonald and Austin Mattingly had 12 each for PC.
In the first game Thursday, Midland defeated Lowpoint-Washburn 57-43 to advance to the consolation final against the Panthers.
Wrestling
At Rochelle: Princeton split a pair of duals, beating Amboy 64-6 before losing 45-32 to Rochelle.
Augustus Swanson won be decision and fall, Carlos Benavidez recorded a fall and a technical fall and Casey Etheridge won by major decision and fall for the Tigers.
Girls bowling
La Salle-Peru 3,066, Yorkville 2,,269: Christine Ricci rolled a 567 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.
Kamryn Oscepinski added a 537 series for L-P.
Hall-Putnam County 1,948, Streator 1,796: Sarah Beier rolled a 517 series as the Red Devils earned a win.
Emma Nicoli added a 455 series for Hall-PC.