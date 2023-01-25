NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

The Fieldcrest boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 64-41 victory over Tremont in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Tuesday in Minonk.
Landon Modro scored 24 points to pace the Knights (17-6, 4-2 HOIC), while Jordan Heider added nine points.
Hall 60, Mendota 55: The Red Devils outscored the Trojans 23-14 in the fourth quarter to pull out a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Earlville 55, IMSA 54: Ryan Browder had 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Adam Waite scored 10 points for Earlville (13-8, 5-2).
Newman 67, St. Bede 36: Callan Hueneburg scored 13 points as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
WRESTLING
At Sterling: Princeton split a pair of duals, losing to Lena-Winslow 57-19 before defeating Newman 50-24.
Against Lena, Augustus Swanson and Ace Christiansen won by fall, while Carlos Benavidez won by major decision and Augie Christiansen won by fall.
Ace Christiansen, Casey Etheridge, Carson Etheridge and Ian Morris recorded pins against Newman, while Swanson won by technical fall and Augie Christiansen won by decision.
At Taylor Ridge: Putnam County-Hall lost a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals at Rockridge.
The Panthers lost 60-12 to the host Rockets and 54-12 to Erie-Prophetstown.
James Irvin won by a 3-1 decision at 285 pounds against E-P.