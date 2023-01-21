NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

The No. 5-seeded Fieldcrest boys basketball team upset top-seeded Lexington 49-48 in a Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament semifinal Friday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
The Knights will face No. 2 seed Eureka in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Hornets advanced with a 46-36 victory over No. 3 seed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Friday’s second semifinal.
Hall 63, Bureau Valley 57: The Red Devils rallied from an early deficit to earn a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Friday in Spring Valley.
Hall trailed 17-9 after one quarter before outscoring the Storm 26-8 in the second quarter to take a 35-25 halftime lead.
The Red Devils led 47-42 after three quarters.
Putnam County 40, Midland 37: Jackson McDonald scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds Friday to help the Panthers overcome an eight-point halftime deficit to claim a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Austin Mattingly added seven points for PC.
Kewanee 52, Mendota 45: The Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Friday in Mendota.
Marquette 62, Henry-Senachwine 48: Ayden Malavolti scored 11 points as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Henry.
IMSA 75, DePue 34: The Little Giants fell in a Little Ten Conference game Friday in DePue.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26: Madyson Olson had 21 points, 14 steals and six rebounds Friday to help the Red Raiders win the Little Ten Conference Tournament consolation final in Hinckley.
Nevaeh Sansone contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds for Earlville (11-13).
THURSDAY RESULTS
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 84, Carl Sandburg 78: Four IVCC players scored in double figures as the Eagles stayed perfect in Arrowhead Conference play with an 84-78 victory over Carl Sandburg in Oglesby.
Vijay Wallace scored 18 points to lead IVCC (9-12, 5-0 Arrowhead), while Jalen Brown had 14 points, Fieldcrest alumnus Henry Lorton chipped in 13 points and Vijay Wallace added 10 points.
The Eagles led 35-23 at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carl Sandburg 51, IVCC 48: Streator graduate Natali Haynes scored 17 points as the Eagles came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.
St. Bede alumnae Leah Smudzinski added 12 points for IVCC (5-15, 2-3 Arrowhead).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 44, Mendota 14: Haylie Pellegrini scored a career-high 13 points to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Kennedy Wozniak added 10 points for Hall (13-9, 6-2 TRC East).
Princeton 57, Kewanee 48: Olivia Gartin scored 20 points to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Keighley Davis added 11 points for Princeton (19-2, 8-0 TRC East).
Earlville 50, DePue 22: Madyson Olson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six steals as the Red Raiders rolled to a victory in a Little Ten Conference consolation semifinal in Hinckley.
Nevaeh Sansone had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for Earlville (9-13), while McKenzie Hoaglund added four points and 11 boards.
Newman 46, St. Bede 33: Ali Bosnich scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Fieldcrest 40: Carolyn Megow scored 23 points as the No. 1-seeded Knights were upset by the fourth-seeded Chiefs in a Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament semifinal in Bloomington.
Kaitlin White added nine points for Fieldcrest (19-3), which will play No. 3 seed Eureka in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.