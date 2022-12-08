NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

Jackson McDonald scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds Wednesday to lead the Putnam County boys basketball team to a 63-48 win over Stillman Valley in the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley.
With the win, the Panthers claim the Red Pool with a 2-0 record.
Wyatt Grimshaw and Austin Mattingly scored 16 points each for Putnam County, which fill face Pontiac in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.
The Indians won White Pool with a 65-47 victory over Fieldcrest on Wednesday.
Landon Modro had 17 points for the Knights, while Brady Ruestman added 10 points.
Also Wednesday, Isaiah Hart scored 19 points as St. Bede lost 69-61 to Rock Falls. Callan Hueneburg added 14 points for the Bruins.
At Ottawa: On Wednesday, the bracket was determined and released for the Marquette Christmas Tournament (formerly known as the Marseilles Holiday Tournament), with the ball going in the air at Bader Gymnasium at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Seneca (6-0) drew the No. 1 seed and will open against Indian Creek at 1:30 p.m. on the Dec. 26. In the Fighting Irish’s half of the bracket are No. 8 St. Bede (3-3, opening at noon against Hall), No. 4 Lexington (6-1, opening vs. Somonauk at 10:30 a.m.) and No. 5 Serena (7-1, opening the tournament with a 9 a.m. matchup against Dwight).
Host Marquette (4-0) is the No. 2 seed, opening at 6:30 p.m. versus Woodland. The other seeded teams in that half of the bracket are No. 3 Putnam County (7-1, open at 5 p.m. against Wilmington), No. 6 Reed-Custer (2-0, starting at 3:30 p.m. against defending champion Flanagan-Cornell) and No. 7 Gardner-South Wilmington (5-3, closing the opening night with an 8 p.m. game against Earlville).
Play will continue Dec. 27, 28 and 29, culminating in an 8 p.m. Thursday championship game.
BOWLING
At Peru: St. Bede swept Hall in a boys and girls match Wednesday.
In the boys match, Haiden Ator rolled a 560 series to lead the Bruins to a 1,907-1,723 victory. Dominic Fonderoli added a 531 series for St. Bede.
Moses Levine led the Red Devils with a 535 series.
In the girls match, Aubree Acuncius bowled a 607 series to lead St. Bede to a 2,745-2,112 victory.
Maddy Fabish added a 522 series for the Bruins.
Sarah Beier paced Hall with a 540 series.
La Salle-Peru 3,498, Geneseo 3,370: Chance Hank rolled a 637 series Wednesday as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference win in Peru.
Aaron Siebert had a 630 series for L-P, while Peyton Baker added a 616.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington Central Catholic 77, St. Bede 32: Ella Hermes scored 18 points Wednesday as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Bloomington.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elgin 66, IVCC 54: Natali Haynes scored 22 points Tuesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Taylor Staton added 10 points for the Eagles.