NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Franc Knap, Gunnar Skoog and Connor Lorden each won by pin Tuesday as the La Salle-Peru wrestling team earned a 45-35 victory over United Township in a nonconference match in East Moline.
Walter Haage also won for the Cavaliers.
At Princeton: The host Tigers rolled to a pair of victories Tuesday, beating St. Bede 69-12 and Putnam County-Hall 78-0.
Preston Arkles (160 pounds) and Carson Etheridge (170) each recorded two pins, while Cade Odell (285) won by pin and by 5-3 decision.
Augustus Swanson (113), Ian Morris (195), Rhett Pearson (220), Andrew Peacock (126), Carlos Benavidez (138), Augie Christiansen (145), Casey Etheridge (152) and Anthony Vujanov (182) each recorded a pin.
Jake and Ryan Migliorini each won by pin for St. Bede against the Tigers.
Also Tuesday, St. Bede beat PC-Hall 60-12.
The Migliorinis both won by pin for the Bruins, while Garrett Connelly (160) and Grady Gillan (170) also recorded pins.
James Irwin (285) won by pin for the Panthers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Earlville 61, Hiawatha 27: Garrett Cook nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Ryan Browder scored 24 points and Adam Waite added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Earlville (3-4, 1-1 LTC).
Newark 75, LaMoille 34: Ian Sundberg had nine points and five rebounds as the Lions fell in a Little Ten Conference game Tuesday in Newark.
Tyler Billhorn added eight points and four rebounds for LaMoille.
Hinckley-Big Rock 62, DePue 34: The Litlte Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game Tuesday in DePue.
BOYS SWIMMING
At Pontiac: La Salle-Peru/Ottawa finished third in a season-opening triangular Tuesday.
Washington won with 149 followed by Pontiac (74) and the Cavaliers (68).
L-P’s 200-medley relay of Bo Weitl, Owen Phillips, Brian Lowery, Jonathon Neu placed second in 2:02.31.
Phillips was runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.99 and Lowery was second in the 50 freestyle in 26.65 seconds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 49, Earlville 45: Madyson Olson and Nevaeh Sansone combined for 41 of Earlville’s 45 points in a nonconference loss Tuesday in Streator.
Olson finished with 21 points, seven steals and six rebounds, while Sansone had 20 points and 12 boards.
Galva 40, Bureau Valley 29: Kate Salisbury scored 11 points Tuesday as the Storm dropped a nonconference game in Galva.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kirkwood 70, IVCC 58: DeAndre Vortes scored 20 points Tuesday as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Vijay Wallace added 10 points for IVCC (2-10).