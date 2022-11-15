NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Emma Garretson scored 15 points Monday as the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team rolled to a 69-22 season-opening victory over Somonauk in the Somonauk Break-Out Tournament.
Brooklyn Ficek and Olivia Shetterly scored 11 points each for the Cavaliers, while Taylor Martyn and Bailey Pode contributed eight points each.
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20: Kaitlin White scored 17 points and dished out five assists Monday as the Knights opened the season with a win in the Falcon-Irish Tournament.
Ashlyn May scored 16 points for Fieldcrest, while Haley Carver added 15 points.
West Chicago 43, Earlville 27: Madyson Olson had 17 points, three rebounds and two steals Monday as the Red Raiders lost in the IMSA Tournament.
Nevaeh Sansone added seven points, seven rebounds and three steals for Earlville.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 3,389, Mendota 2,833: Chance Hank rolled a 653 series to help then Cavaliers to a nonconference victory Monday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
David Lawrence bowled a 586 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 561 series.
Landon Bauer led the Trojans with a match-best 667 series.
SATURDAY RESULTS
BOYS BOWLING
At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru won Geneseo’s Lohman Invitational at Lee’s Lanes behind three top five individual performances.
Peyton Baker won the title with a 1,318, Chance Hank finished second with a 1,313 and Ethan Picco finished fourth with a 1,204.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 58, Lake County 39: Natali Haynes scored a game-high 20 points as the Eagles won a nonconference game in Oglesby for their first victory of the season.
Taylor Staton added 10 points for IVCC (1-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Illinois Central 72, IVCC 65 (OT): Dakota Deverteuil scored 16 points as the Eagles fell in a nonconference game in Oglesby.
DeAndre Vortes had 12 points for IVCC (1-4).