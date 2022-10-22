NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

In a regional preview Friday, the Putnam County volleyball team defeated Earlville in three sets in Granville.
Maggie Richetta had 10 kills, 10 points, nine digs, an ace and a block for the Panthers (17-13-4), while Tori Balma had 23 assists, six digs and five kills and Ava Hatton contributed 13 digs, nine kills, two assists and an ace.
The Panthers and Red Raiders play in a Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday in Peru.
THURSDAY RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
At Chicago Suburbs: La Salle-Peru’s three entrants in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament were eliminated during the first day of action.
Carlie Miller won her opening match 6-3, 6-0 over Woodstock’s Marta Fito.
In the second round, Miller lost 6-1, 6-1 to St. Viator’s Meredith Garcia. She was knocked out of the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Nazaeth’s Layden Almer in a second-round consolation match.
Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger lost 6-0, 6-0 to Elgin Academy’s Addison and Noelle Lanton in the first round.
The duo bounced back with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Chatham Glenwood’s Elise Destasio and Julia Kagan in a first-round consolation match before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Wheaton Academy’s Audery Litfin and Jillian Paulson in the second round of the consolation bracket to see their season come to and end.
Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese lost their first two matches — 6-1, 6-2 to Joliet Catholic’s Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz and 6-2, 6-1 to Flora’s Ava Cammon and Kathryn Jennings.
VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru def. Sandwich, 25-18, 25-21: Addison Urbanski had 13 assists, seven digs and five blocks as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Sandwich.
Katie Sowers had 10 assists, 10 digs and six kills, while Brook Ficek added nine points and seven digs for the Cavs (22-11, 8-5 I8), who extended their winning streak to 11 matches.
St. Bede def. Ridgewood 23-25, 25-8, 25-21: The Bruins picked up a nonconference victory in their regular season finale in Cambridge.
At Mackinaw: No. 4-seeded Fieldcrest defeated No. 5 El Paso-Gridley in the quarterfinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday before losing to No. 1 Tri-Valley in the semifinals.
The Knights will play No. 3 Tremont in the third-place match at 6 p.m. Saturday.