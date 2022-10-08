Mendota boys soccer a No. 1 seed in quest for sectional repeat

Last fall, the Mendota boys soccer team won its first 23 games, along the way winning a regional title and the program’s first sectional championship before losing in penalty kicks to Bloomington Central Catholic in the Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Supersectional.
The Trojans (16-5) begin their quest to reach the Elite 8 or further this week in the Class 1A Alleman Regional.
Mendota, the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional, takes on No. 7 Riverdale in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Riverdale advanced with a 4-1 win over No. 9 Princeton on Friday. The Trojans beat Riverdale 8-0 earlier this season.
Also in the regional, No. 6 DePue-Hall plays No. 4 Alleman at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other semifinal.
The winners meet in the title game at 6 p.m. Friday. The regional feeds into the Mendota Sectional.
Also in 1A, Earlville is a No. 5 seed and plays No. 3 Somonauk on Wednesday in a Serena Regional semifinal. The title game is at 5 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the Mendota Sectional.
In Class 2A, La Salle-Peru is a No. 4 seed and is hosting a regional. The Cavaliers play No. 5 Streator in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The title game is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with the winner advancing to the Washington Sectional.
IHSA releases volleyball pairings
The La Salle-Peru volleyball team earned the No. 5 seed in its sub-sectional and will compete in the Class 3A Geneseo Regional.
The Cavaliers will take on the No. 3-seeded hosts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The winner will play in the title match at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 against the winner between No. 2 Rock Island and No. 6 Sterling.
In Class 2A, Fieldcrest was voted the No. 3 seed, and the Knights are hosting a regional where they will play at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 against the winner between No. 5 El Paso-Gridley and No. 12 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley.
Three area teams will play in the Class 2A Hall Regional with No. 8 Bureau Valley playing the No. 10 Red Devils at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, while No. 6 Princeton takes on No. 3 Rockridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.
Mendota is a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Erie-Prophetstown at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional.
In Class 1A, St. Bede is hosting a regional that includes four area teams.
No. 7 Earlville will play No. 8 Putnam County at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. On Oct. 25, No. 12 St. Bede will play No. 4 Woodland at 6 p.m. followed by No. 11 Henry-Senachwine against No. 6 Serena.
No. 13 LaMoille plays No. 4 Forreston at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Class 1A Annawan Regional.