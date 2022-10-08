October 08, 2022
Mendota boys soccer a No. 1 seed in quest for sectional repeat

A look at area boys soccer and volleyball postseason pairings

By Kevin Chlum

Mendota's Mauricio Martinez (17) kicks the ball down the field against Bloomington Central Catholic on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Mendota. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Last fall, the Mendota boys soccer team won its first 23 games, along the way winning a regional title and the program’s first sectional championship before losing in penalty kicks to Bloomington Central Catholic in the Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Supersectional.

The Trojans (16-5) begin their quest to reach the Elite 8 or further this week in the Class 1A Alleman Regional.

Mendota, the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional, takes on No. 7 Riverdale in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Riverdale advanced with a 4-1 win over No. 9 Princeton on Friday. The Trojans beat Riverdale 8-0 earlier this season.

Also in the regional, No. 6 DePue-Hall plays No. 4 Alleman at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other semifinal.

The winners meet in the title game at 6 p.m. Friday. The regional feeds into the Mendota Sectional.

Also in 1A, Earlville is a No. 5 seed and plays No. 3 Somonauk on Wednesday in a Serena Regional semifinal. The title game is at 5 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the Mendota Sectional.

In Class 2A, La Salle-Peru is a No. 4 seed and is hosting a regional. The Cavaliers play No. 5 Streator in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The title game is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 with the winner advancing to the Washington Sectional.

IHSA releases volleyball pairings

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team earned the No. 5 seed in its sub-sectional and will compete in the Class 3A Geneseo Regional.

The Cavaliers will take on the No. 3-seeded hosts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The winner will play in the title match at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 against the winner between No. 2 Rock Island and No. 6 Sterling.

In Class 2A, Fieldcrest was voted the No. 3 seed, and the Knights are hosting a regional where they will play at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 against the winner between No. 5 El Paso-Gridley and No. 12 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley.

Three area teams will play in the Class 2A Hall Regional with No. 8 Bureau Valley playing the No. 10 Red Devils at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, while No. 6 Princeton takes on No. 3 Rockridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

Mendota is a No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Erie-Prophetstown at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional.

In Class 1A, St. Bede is hosting a regional that includes four area teams.

No. 7 Earlville will play No. 8 Putnam County at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. On Oct. 25, No. 12 St. Bede will play No. 4 Woodland at 6 p.m. followed by No. 11 Henry-Senachwine against No. 6 Serena.

No. 13 LaMoille plays No. 4 Forreston at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Class 1A Annawan Regional.