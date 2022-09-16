NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Brendan Pillion

Brendan Pillion and the St. Bede boys golf team have been posting solid scores all season.
Last week was no different.
Pillion averaged 37.6 per nine holes as the Bruins won a dual, a pair of triangulars and the Kewanee Invitational.
Pillion recorded a 36 to earn medalist honors against Mendota and Morrison, he shot a 38 and a 39 and carded a 76 at the Kewanee Invite.
“He’s been putting up some good numbers,” St. Bede coach Rich Cummings said. “He’s been consistent all year. He’s been hitting the ball really well. With some of the changes in weather, sometimes the ball is flying further than he’s used to and sometimes it’s less, but he makes adjustments as he goes. He’s been putting lights out. He’s real confident with his putter and I think that has really turned into a big key for his game as well as the fact he can hit the ball a long way. He’s firing on all cylinders. He’s taking what comes and doesn’t let bad breaks dog him through the course. He’s being a leader and he’s happy the team is playing well too.”
For his performance, Pillion was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Pillion answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing golf and how did you get started in the sport?
I started golf in the summer of my freshman year. My grandma got me into it.
What do you like about playing golf?
I like playing golf because it is a calm sport and it requires you to think about your situations and what you have to do to get the best outcome.
What makes you a good golfer?
My mental game has improved a lot of time and the consistency in my swing.
Do you have any nicknames?
BP and Pill.
Besides golf season, what do you like about the fall?
I love sweatshirt weather and the look of the leaves.
What is your most played song recently?
Rock and a Hard Place by Bailey Zimmerman.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
Rory McIlroy because he would be able to improve my game and he’s been an icon for me ever since I started golf.
If you could travel anywhere in the word, where would you go and why?
Greece because of the views and history.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on attending a smaller-sized college.
What are your thoughts on your performance last week?
I thought my performance was very solid and all around I was consistent in my game. There are still improvements that can be made and small adjustments that could shave off a few strokes. I just felt comfortable standing up to the ball and had confidence in my swing.