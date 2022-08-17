Area roundup: Mendota, Hall, Princeton boys golf teams earn wins

Clay Buffington shot a 38 on Tuesday to claim medalist honors and help the Mendota boys golf team to a 177-182 victory over Sandwich in a nonconference dual meet at Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich.
Cale Srouss (45), Owen Aughenbaugh (46) and Brody Hart (48) rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
Hall 168, Bureau Valley 178: Landen Plym fired a 38 on Tuesday to share medalist honors and lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Grant Plym carded a 39, Josh Scheri had a 45, and Lukas Manrriquez added a 46 for Hall.
Wyatt Novotny shot a 38 to lead the Storm.
At Sterling: Jaden Eggers carded a 39 on Tuesday to help Princeton to a victory in a triangular at Emerald Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers tallied a 170 to beat Newman (201) and Ridgewood (205).
Jordan Reinhardt (40), Jarrett Carr (45) and Karter Patterson (46) also contributed to Princeton’s score.
GIRLS GOLF
Bureau Valley 226, La Salle-Peru 250: Callie Schoff shot a 50 on Tuesday to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Layne Sproston and Cassidy Peterson each carded a 58 for BV, while Mattie Michlig added a 60.
Avah Moriarty led the Cavaliers with a 53, while Allie Thome (54), Maddie VanZuiden (65) and Makenna Zimmer (78) rounded out the scoring for L-P.
Rockridge 186, St. Bede 240: Gianna Grivetti carded a 45 on Tuesday as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Also scoring for St. Bede were Anna Cyroki (59), Breanna Martinez (67) and Aleah Espel (69).
Hall’s lone golfer, Jamie Valadez, shot a 65.