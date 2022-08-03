Oglesby Junior League falls short in state title game

The Oglesby Junior League baseball team grabbed an early lead Tuesday in the state championship game and led most of the way.
However, a few defensive miscues proved costly as Burbank scored five unearned runs to rally past Oglesby, 6-4, in Rock Falls.
“Burbank is a good team,” Oglesby coach Luke Ferrari said. “We knew we were going to have to play some clean baseball, and unfortunately, we didn’t do that. We had the lead for the majority of the game, but we gave up quite a few unearned runs. Unfortunately, in a state championship game, those tend to hurt a little more.”
Oglesby took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Gus Burr led off with a single and Griffin May launched a two-run home run.
Oglesby extended its lead to 4-0 with two more runs in the third inning.
Burr blasted a solo home run to start the inning.
After a groundout, May doubled and advanced to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single by Grey Ernat.
Burbank scored an unearned run in the fourth inning before grabbing the lead with four more unearned runs in the fifth.
Burbank added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Burr and May each had two hits for Oglesby, while Ernat and Carson Riva each added a hit.
May started on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings and striking out nine batters.
“It was a great run,” Ferrari said. “I told the boys to keep their heads up high. Finishing second in the state is quite an accomplishment, especially knowing we were so close to winning it. We were led by our veteran players in the postseason. Our pitching was extremely good night in and night out. Overall, we developed as a team from the beginning to the end, and that’s all you can ask for at this level.
“I told the boys that sometimes you learn the most and become stronger and better players and young men by learning from your failures. I hope that’s what they take out of this because we definitely know we belonged where we were. We had a really good team and can compete with anybody.”
Ferrari said five Oglesby players move on while eight are eligible to return to Junior League.
“They’re a great group of boys,” Ferrari said. “It was an honor to coach them. I’m excited to see what the future holds for these guys and how they respond to this. It’s going to hurt for a little while, but in the end it’s going to make them stronger.”