2022 NewsTribune Softball All-Area Team

First Team
P — Katie Bates, Princeton, Sr.
Bates again was the ace for the Tigresses. She finished second in the area in wins with a 12-5 record and was top 10 in ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (122). The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick also hit .343 with six doubles, 20 RBIs and 16 runs.
P — Ella Hermes, St. Bede, So.
Hermes was the area ERA leader at 1.36 and struck out 96 batters in 46 1/3 innings, an average of a little more than two per inning. She was 6-1 in the circle. She was top 10 in the area in batting average (.481), doubles (12), RBIs (25) and she also scored 26 runs. She was second-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
P — Chloe Mitchell, La Salle-Peru, Jr.
Mitchell was a dominant force for the Cavaliers. She tied for the area lead in innings pitched at 110 1/3, led the area in strikeouts with 154 and wins with a 15-4 record and was second in ERA at 1.39. The All-Interstate 8 Conference pick helped L-P to 25 wins and a conference title.
P — Madison Smith, Bureau Valley, Fr.
Smith was effective in the circle and at the plate in her first prep season. She was third in the area in strikeouts (131) and was top 10 in ERA (.355). Offensively, she was top 10 in batting average (.483), doubles (10), triples (2) and RBIs (31) and also scored 25 runs. She was first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
C — Paige Kirkman, La Salle-Peru, Sr.
Kirkman was the area’s best run producer with 37 RBIs. She also was top three in the area in batting average (.519), home runs (three) and doubles (12) and scored 25 runs. She was named Interstate 8 Conference Player of the Year and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A second-team All-State.
C — Bella Pinter, St. Bede, So.
Pinter led the area in triples with five and also ranked top 10 in the area in batting average (.487) and doubles (10). She drove in 21 runs and scored 11. The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped the Bruins to a regional championship.
IF — Mckenzie Hecht, Princeton, Sr.
Hecht could hit for average but also displayed some pop. She hit .455, tied for second in the area in home runs (three) and tied for third in triples (3). She also was top 10 in the area in RBIs (29), runs (29) and steals (13). She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
IF — Maddy Pangrcic, La Salle-Peru, Sr.
The NewsTribune Softball Player of the Year led the area in home runs (four) and doubles (15), ranked second in RBIs (35) and was top five in batting average (.511) and runs (34). She was named All-I8 and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A second-team All-State.
IF — Tyra Sayler, Bureau Valley, Sr.
Sayler was top five in the area in batting average (.505), doubles (12) and RBIs (31) while ranking top 10 in home runs (two) and runs (29). She also went 6-3 in the circle. She was named All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
IF — Ryann Stoudt, St. Bede, Sr.
Stoudt was the area batting champion with a .571 average while ranking top 10 in home runs (two) and runs scored (28). She also had six doubles and drove in 16 runs. Stoudt was named Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A second-team All-State and was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
OF — Addie Bontz, St. Bede, Jr.
Bontz was second in the area in stolen bases with 22 while ranking top 10 in the area in batting average at .492. She hit three doubles and three triples, scored 26 runs and drove in 12 runs. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
OF — Taylor Martyn, La Salle-Peru, Jr.
Martyn was a well-rounded offensive weapon as she was second in the area in runs (41) and was top 10 in doubles (eight), triples (two), RBIs (24) and stolen bases (13). Martyn, who hit .454, was All-Interstate 8 Conference and Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A third-team All-State.
OF — Hannah Muehlschlegel, Princeton, Sr.
Muehlschlegel was a strong offensive weapon for PHS. She tied for the team lead and was top 10 in the area in runs (29). She hit .418 with seven doubles, one triple, one home run with 19 RBIs. She was second-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
UT — Reagan Stoudt, St. Bede, So.
Stoudt was strong in the circle and at the plate. She ranked top 10 in the area in doubles (eight) and home runs (two) while hitting .392 with 19 RBIs and 16 runs. The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick was top five in wins with an 8-1 record and ERA at 1.57.
Second Team
P — Paige Manning, Mendota, Sr.
P — Payge Pyszka, St. Bede, Sr.
P — Kara Staley, Putnam County, Jr.
C — Kaitlyn Anderson, Henry-Senachwine, Fr.
C — Ella Goodrich, Fieldcrest, Sr.
IF — Elizabeth Browder, Earlville, Sr.
IF — Kelsea Klingenberg, Princeton, Fr.
IF — Ava Lannen, La Salle-Peru, Jr.
IF — Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley, Fr.
IF — Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, So.
OF — Tori Balma, Putnam County, Jr.
OF — Addie Duttlinger, La Salle-Peru, So.
OF — Grace Maschmann, St. Bede, Sr.
UT — Evin Becker, La Salle-Peru, Jr.