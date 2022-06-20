2022 NewsTribune Boys Track and Field Honor Roll

The 2022 NewsTribune Boys Track and Field Honor is made up of athletes from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Henry-Senachwine and the Amboy co-op.
Brett Aimone, La Salle-Peru: Aimone was the area’s best hurdler this season, turning in the area’s top time in the 110-meter hurdles (15.17 seconds) by more than two seconds and the 300 hurdles (43.22 seconds). He qualified for state in the 110 hurdles.
Ethan Bell, La Salle-Peru: Bell was a strong sprinter and jumper for the Cavaliers. He ranked fourth in the area in the 100-meter dash (11.52 seconds) and the 200 (23.92 seconds). He was second in the area in the long jump at 21 feet, ¼ inch and was on L-P’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays that both ranked two three in the area.
Zack Bosi, Hall: In his final high school season, Bosi qualified for the Class 1A State Meet for the first time with a leap of 42 feet, 9 ½ inches to win the triple jump at the Wethersfield Sectional. He ranked third in the area in the triple.
Teegan Davis, Princeton: The NewsTribune Boys Track Athlete of the Year won the Class 2A state high jump title and medaled in the long jump and also qualified for state in the triple jump and the 4x100-meter relay. He ranked first in the area in the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches), long jump (22-6) and triple jump (43-9 ¼) and tied for third in the pole vault (10-0).
Keegan Fogarty, Princeton: Fogarty once again proved to be one of the area’s fastest runners as he ranked first in the area in the 200-meter dash (22.06 seconds) and second in the 100 (10.83 seconds) while anchoring the area’s top 4x100 relay. Fogarty qualified for state in all three events and earned medals in the 100 and 200.
Tyreke Fortney, St.. Bede: Fortney made the most of his only full track season. He broke the school record in the 100-meter dash at 10.66 seconds, which led the area. He also ranked second in the area in the 200 (22.13 seconds). Fortney placed second in Class 1A in both events.
Drew Harp, Princeton: Harp showed strength and speed this spring, qualifying for the Class 2A State Meet in the shot put and on the Tigers’ 4x100-meter relay. He earned a seventh-place medal in the shot put and ranked second in the area in the event (51 feet, 3 ¾ inches).
Elijah House, Bureau Valley: House was the area’s top 800-meter runner this season at 2:00.97. He qualified for the Class 1A State Meet in the event and finished 16th. House also ranked second in the area in the 400 (53.87 seconds).
Tre’von Hunter, La Salle-Peru: Hunter was one of the area’s most well rounded athletes, ranking top five in the area in seven events. He was second in the triple jump (42 feet, 4 ¾ inches), third in the long jump (20-7 ¼), 100-meter dash (11.04) and the 200 (23.04) while running on L-P’s top three 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Connor Keinath, Henry-Senachwine: Keinath qualified for the Class 1A State Meet in the shot put. His season best toss of 45 feet, 8 ½ inches ranked fourth in the area.
Duncan Lawler, St. Bede: Lawler capped his career with his third trip to the Class 1A State Meet in the high jump. He ranked second in the area in the high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches. Lawler also had success in the hurdles, ranking second in the 300 hurdles at 43.65 seconds.
Brock Loftus, Amboy co-op: Loftus was a top-notch distance runner in his final high school season, ranking second in the area in the 1,600 meters (4:45.65) and the 3,200 (10:00.34). He qualified for the Class 1A State Meet in the 3,200 and finished 10th.
Payne Miller, Princeton: Miller ranked first in the area in the shot put (53 feet, ¼ inch) and qualified for the Class 2A State Meet in the event. Miller also ranked third in the area in the discus (127-11 ¾).
Caleb Savitch, Hall: Savitch easily claimed the title of area’s best pole vaulter as he cleared 11 feet, 6 inches, which topped the area leaderboard by more than a foot. Savitch qualified for state in the event for the second time.
Mason Stoeger, Fieldcrest: Stoeger took the title as the area’s top distance runner as he ranked first in the area in the 1,600 meters (4:27.49) and the 3.200 (9:50.52) and was second in the 800 (2:02.7). He placed seventh in the 1,600 at the Class 1A State Meet.
Ethan Thompson, Princeton: Thompson was part of the area’s top 4x100-meter relay that finished 10th at the Class 2A State Meet. He also ranked fifth in the area in the 100 (11.68 seconds) and the 200 (24.13 seconds).