DePue's Andres Moreno (seated, left) will continue his basketball career at Missouri Valley College. He was joined by (seated left to right) his mom, Elvia Moreno, his dad, Martin Moreno, his sister, Jazmin Moreno and, standing left to right, DePue coach Charlie Klinefelter and assistant Cortland Klinefelter. Moreno averaged 20.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a senior and eclipsed 1,000 career points.