L-P baseball earns No. 1 seed, L-P softball claims No. 3 seed

The La Salle-Peru baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in its sub-sectional.

The Cavaliers are hosting a Class 3A regional at Dickinson Field in Oglesby.

L-P opens the regional against No. 7 Morris at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The second semifinal between No. 4 Rock Island and No. 5 Ottawa will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The championship game is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28.

The L-P softball team was voted the No. 3 team and will compete in the Class 3A Dunlap Regional.

The Cavs play No. 6 Dunlap at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. The first semifinal is No. 2 Rock Island against No. 8 Peoria Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. May 24.

The title game is 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 27.