Roundup: Aidan Van Duzer hits 2 homers to power L-P past Rochelle

Aidan Van Duzer belted two home runs Monday to lead the La Salle-Peru baseball team to a 10-8 victory over Rochelle in an Interstate Eight Conference game Monday in Rochelle.

Van Duzer finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, Brendan Boudreau was 4 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run, Jack Scheri was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs ,and Julius Sanches drove in two runs and scored two runs.

The Cavaliers (14-8, 8-3 I-8) fell behind 5-0 after the first inning before scoring seven runs in the top of the second.

Boudreau started the big inning with a solo home run to right field, while Van Duzer capped the inning with a two-run blast.

Boudreau earned the win in relief after coming in with one out recorded in the first inning.

He allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Midland 1: Preston Rowe went 3 for 4, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs Monday to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

P.J. Ehrat was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run for Henry, while Troy Westerdahl went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Mason Johnson tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out six batters and walking none.

Kewanee 6, Hall 2: Kyler Lapp doubled, scored a run and drove in a run Monday as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Mac Resetich was 1 for 4 with a run for Hall (14-5, 7-2 TRC East), while Ethan Plym took the loss.

Newman 6, Princeton 3: Augie Christiansen tripled and drove in a run Monday as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Ace Christiansen had a run and an RBI for PHS (5-6, 4-4), and Ean Compton took the loss.

LeRoy 5, Fieldcrest 1: Clayton Shirley was 1 for 2 with a run as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game Monday in LeRoy.

Koltin Kearfott was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (5-9, 4-5 HOIC).

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 4, Princeville 0: Kara Staley threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

The Panthers scored all four of their runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Kylee Moore, who later scored.

Gabby Doyle and Maggie Richetta each had a hit and scored for PC (9-6).

Princeton 6, Newman 1: Hannah Muehlschlegel was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Sterling.

Mckenzie Hecht went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Taylor Wetsel was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Abby Peterson tripled and scored a run.

Katie Bates pitched a complete game for PHS (14-3, 8-1 TRC East), allowing one run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Kewanee 15, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Jasmine Rodriguez had the Red Devils’ only hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Kewanee.

Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher.

LeRoy 11, Fieldcrest 2: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights (3-13) suffered the defeat.

Ella Goodrich had two RBIs, while Ashlyn May (triple), Kaya Buchanan and Kristyn Swartz (double) added two hits apiece for Fieldcrest in support of losing pitcher Morgan Gerdes (2 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: The Fieldcrest boys and girls teams each placed fifth in a five-team meet Monday.

In the boys meet, Mason Stoeger won the 1,600 meters in 4:31.51, while Caleb Krischel won the 3,200 in 12:47.32.

Carolyn Megow led the Fieldcrest girls as she placed third in the 200 in 29.75.

GIRLS SOCCER

Orion-Sherrard 2, Princeton 1: The Tigresses came up short Monday in Orion.