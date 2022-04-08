St. Bede’s Payge Pyszka off to strong start after knee surgery

In her second pitching appearance of the season and first full game in the circle, St. Bede senior Payge Pyszka threw a perfect game against rival Hall on March 28.
A perfect game is a rare and impressive feat for any pitcher.
What Pyszka went through to get to that point makes it all the more impressive.
Pyszka dislocated her kneecap in January 2021, went through physical therapy, suffered 11 more dislocations, got a second opinion in June, had surgery in October, went through more physical therapy and had what was supposed to be a four-month recovery delayed by scar tissue before finally getting released two weeks before the season.
“I just started pitching a little bit before I got released so I could ease into it,” Pyszka said. “I was really hoping I was going to do well this season. Coming back and throwing a perfect game was so exciting for me. I don’t know the last time I threw a perfect game, so it was crazy. In the moment I didn’t really think much of it. But the next day, I was like, ‘I actually just threw a perfect game two weeks after being released.’ It was a good start to the season.”
Pyszka put in a lot of work and went through a lot of pain to start the season on time.
She initially dislocated her kneecap while pivoting to turn during sprints at softball practice in January 2021.
“I think I was more in shock,” Pyszka said about how it felt. “When you dislocate, it’s a lot of pain. But the minute it goes back in place, the pain just goes away.”
Pyszka did physical therapy to strengthen her knee, but the issue didn’t go away.
She dislocated her knee 11 more times before going to another doctor for a second opinion in June where she learned she had a tear in the medial patellofemoral ligament, which stabilizes the knee..
After discussing options with her doctor, Pyszka decided to finish her junior season with the Bruins and play her summer travel season before having surgery in the fall.
“I was actually not nervous (for the surgery),” Pyszka said. “I’m not a big fan of anything like that, but I was just ready for it to be healed. I went in with a confident mind saying I was going to be back for my senior season.”
Two weeks after surgery, Pyszka started going to physical therapy three times per week.
She started with simple leg lifts then moved to a stationary bike before doing more agility work along with running and pivoting.
“I was nervous (when I started running again),” Pyszka said. “I still am when I’m running the bases, making those stops and having to come back. I’m nervous about it happening again, but I’m trying to look past that because I know I worked hard to get me stronger than I was before.”
Despite the hard work, Pyszka wasn’t cleared to return in the expected four-month timeline because she struggled to get full extension of her leg due to scar tissue.
“My leg was stuck partially bent,” Pyszka said. “At therapy, they would force it straight and I would have to keep it there. It was painful. That was probably the worst part of my recovery was forcing my knee straight to break up that scar tissue.”
After all the therapy and pain, St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said it was a storybook moment to see Pyszka toss a perfect game.
“It was incredible,” said Sons, who credited Pyska’s “hard work and determination” for her return. “To have an injury like that and a surgery and come back and throw a perfect game, that’s what they write movies about.”
Pyzka struck out seven batters as she sat down all 15 Red Devils in order.
“I’m not a built person,” Pyszka said. “I don’t have a lot of muscle behind me, so I really base off my location of pitches. My curveballs, my riseballs, I really rely on those and they were working really well that game. They couldn’t find where it was going. I throw really good inside pitches and a lot of people have a hard time hitting inside pitches, and that’s my bread and butter pitch.”
Pyszka said she hopes to build off that performance as the season continues. She followed her perfect game with a four-hit shutout against Mendota.
“My team is really strong behind me when I’m on the mound,” said Pyszka, who will continue her career at Clarke University. “I can rely on them to make any play that comes to them. I want to keep working on my own pitching and getting myself even better than I am right now to get ready for college.”