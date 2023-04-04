2023 Putnam County election: Granville, PC School Board and more results

Polls will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 4 for the consolidated election. The Putnam County Record will be following a multitude of municipal, school and library elections from around the county.

This article will continue to be updated as unofficial results are reported.

GRANVILLE

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Jimmie Pettit, Pat Holst, Robert Fescenmeyer, James Hartman

HENNEPIN

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Robert Scott Mennis, Paul Goetz

Park District Commissioner (2 positions) - Glenn Burr

HENRY

Henry-Senachwine Board of Education Member (3 positions) - Melissa Thompson, Lori DeWeerth, James Downey

MAGNOLIA

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Steven Ringenberg, John Davis, Douglas Smith, Darlene Siegman, Diania Cimei

MARK

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Leonard Bertulli, Edwards Daniels, Steven Faletti

MCNABB

Village President (1 position) - Michelle Edens, Paul Halbleib, Carl Naumann

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Jennifer Campbell, Diane Cimei, Maria Krowlek

PRINCETON

Princeton Elementary School Board Member (3 positions) - Peter Reviglio, Susan Garvin, Staci Amy, Michael Freeman

Princeton High School Board Member (3 positions) - Peter Hanna, Terry Smallwood, Al Taylor

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Library Trustee (3 positions) - Allison Voss, Sean Brannon

Putnam County Community Unit School District Board Member (3 positions) - Edward Zimmerlein, Chivohn Holocker, Matthew Gimbal, Gwen King, Monica Frund

STANDARD

Village Trustee (3 positions) - Joseph Piccinelli, Kathleen Reno

TISKILWA

Tiskilwa Fire Trustee (1 position) - Todd Wright