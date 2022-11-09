2022 Election: Putnam County Sheriff race

The 2022 race for Putnam County Sheriff was run by Joshua Boedigheimer (D) and Brian Gonet (R).

As of 8:18 p.m., Boedigheimer leads Gonet with a vote count of 889 to 621 with 37.5% precincts reporting for the position of Putnam County Sheriff.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Both Boedigheimer and Gonet filed Shaw Local News questionnaires that included topics from the local community.

Boedigheimer is a Mark resident who has served as Putnam County Deputy Sheriff and Trident Narcotics Team Commander. He holds a Criminal Justice Degree from IVCC and Illinois State University and holds a Police Training Institute Certificate from University of Illinois and a Supervisor of Police Personnel Certificate from Northwestern University.

Gonet is a Granville native who has served with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Granville Police Department and Mark Police Department. He holds a Criminal Justice Degree from IVCC and University of Illinois-Springfield and has continued education as a Lead Homicide Investigator, Aquatic Abuse, Death and Drowning Investigator, Crisis Intervention Team member, Juvenile Officer and is an ALICE Certified Instructor.

Boedigheimer’s stated three main priorities over the course of his time in office would be advancing the Sheriff’s Office to meeting the changing landscape of law enforcement, proactively address crime to keep the community safe and continue strong relationships with the community, first responders and local law enforcement.

Gonet’s stated three main priorities over the course of his time in office would be navigating the changes of the SAFE-T Act while working with the State’s Attorney, properly staff the department and continue to build relationships within the community and throughout the area.

On the topic of crime, Boedigheimer stated that illegal narcotics are a leading cause to crimes in the area, as he will support the deputies in a community policing approach to address all types of crime in the county.

On the topic of crime, Gonet stated that the Sheriff’s Office has done an effective job addressing crime and it’s important to remain proactive in patrol and to handle investigations at a high level.

Current Putnam County Sheriff Kevin Doyle decided not to pursue reelection to the position that he has held since 1998. Doyle served six terms as sheriff and 29 years in law enforcement.