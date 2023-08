The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

Democrats will host a virtual training presentation at this meeting. The main points will be; how to identify disinformation; to know why it is common law; to understand how people can believevlies; and how to use empathy to break through to them.

Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW. All Democrats are encouraged and welcome to attend.