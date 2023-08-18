La Salle shooting trial set Nov. 27

A La Salle man will stand trial Nov. 27 for the accidental shooting of his brother, injuring him.
Richard J. Venegas, 64, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not guilty plea to reckless conduct resulting in great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison but also the possibility of probation.
Venegas will next appear Nov. 2 for a motions hearing.
He was charged following a March 22 shooting inside Mickey’s Massive Burritos, during which owner Michael “Mickey” Venegas was shot in the leg.
According to court records, Richard Venegas mishandled a loaded firearm with the safety mechanism not engaged “even after Michael Venegas attempted to direct the firearm in another direction.”
Mickey Venegas survived; but La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro termed the injury at the time “extremely life-threatening.”