Annie’s Pancake House and Restaurant in Peru cuts opening ribbon

Annie’s Pancake House and Restaurant in Peru celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday with family, restaurant staff and public officials.

The restaurant, 1402 Peoria St., the former Mark Allen’s, will begin service Wednesday and transition into normal business hours.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was excited for the restaurant to open and looked forward to continuing to build their relationship.

“It’s a great addition to the neighborhood and it’s definitely something different,” the mayor said. “The menu looks amazing.”

For more information, go to Annie’s Facebook page.