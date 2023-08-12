Peru restaurant announces opening date

Annie’s Restaurant and Pancake House in Peru will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The restaurant is opening at the former Mark Allen’s American Kitchen, 1402 Peoria St., which closed in February 2022. The new pancake house will serve American-style favorites and offer live entertainment.

Annie’s will have a variety of menu items including nachos, chicken salad sandwiches, hamburgers and, of course, pancakes. The restaurant also will serve wines, beers and specialty cocktails.

“We serve a different menu during our dinner time, which includes lobsters, steaks, salmon and others,” Basa previously told Shaw Local News Network. “You will love our breakfast and lunch menu with different kinds of pancakes. We also have some menus for seniors who are observant of calorie intake.”

Basa said the restaurant plans to invite seniors every month for a free breakfast starting in September to give back to the community.

Annie’s will offer live entertainment over the weekend. Friday will be karaoke nights, with live performances on Saturdays.

“They sing ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and you will surely enjoy a night of great music,” Basa said. “Our entertainers sing a variety of songs, from Elvis Presley, Beatles, Bee Gees, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Motown and many more. Guests can dance too while the singers perform.”

For more information, go to Annie’s Facebook page.