Marshall-Putnam 4-H inducts new ambassadors

Marshall-Putnam 4-H inducted its new ambassadors on July 18 during the Marshall-Putnam 4-H show. New ambassadors Salina Breckenridge and Waylon Lindstrom joined returning ambassadors Mikenna Boyd and Ryan Carlson.

Christina Weir has completed her term and will be attending college.

Breckenridge is an active member of the Lostant Leaders, Federation and Shooting Sports clubs. She is the daughter of Shauna Breckenridge and John Breckenridge. She attends Putnam County High School.

Lindstrom is an active member in the Saratoga Leadaways, Federation and Shooting Sports clubs. He is the son of Aaron Lindstrom and Kim Hobson. He attends Henry-Senachwine High School.

The Ambassadors plan to work together on community service projects throughout the year.

If anyone would like one or all of the Ambassadors to come to a group to speak about 4-H, contact Anne Scheel at 309 364-2356.