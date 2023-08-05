Lighting the way: Local developmental center relocates to newly-renovated facility

A year and a half after embarking on it’s biggest project to date, Lighted Way Children’s Developmental Center officially cut the ribbon on its new 33,000-square-foot building during a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

The new Light Way School is now in the Schweickert Learning Center, located in the old Heritage Manor building at 1445 Chartres St. in La Salle.

The newly-renovated building is completely ADA-accessible, includes ample parking and will serve as a learning center for children with disabilities from around the Illinois Valley.

A large group of supporters, families, employees, city officials, educators, board members and more gathered Saturday to commemorate the work Lighted Way has done since its founding in 1957 and to celebrate the opportunities the new building opens for the organization.

“The second sentence in our mission states: Lighted Way strives to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities,” Lighted Way Board President Fran Brolley said to open the ceremony. “Today we gather to celebrate a giant step forward in that quest.”

Brolley thanked everyone who played a role in creating the new learning center including Board Members Adriane Shore, Chris Vaske, Ellen Credi, Brandi Anderson-Maier, Leah Erickson and Scott Schweickert.

Others that received recognition included Lighted Way Foundation Board Members, donor families, Tieman Builders, county board members, local organizations, employees and teachers, businesses and many more.

Brolley then introduced Executive Director of Lighted Way Jessica Kreiser and thanked her for the countless hours of work and dedication she put in to make the building a reality.

“When (Kreiser) took over this school, there were 9 students enrolled,” Brolley said. “This building will one day serve up to 60 students. She has created a model for the state and nation. We have a superstar of an executive director and we do not take that for granted.”

Kreiser thanked everyone in attendance for their help and kind words and reiterated what this building means not only for the families and parents of the students, but most importantly what it means for the kids.

“We are so blessed to be together to dedicate this beautiful facility to the continued service provided to over 500 incredible students since the doors opened in 1957,” Kreiser said.

Kreiser has been involved in the entire process of getting, planning, renovating and advocating for the newly-completed facility. A process that for Kreiser even included taping plans to the floor of the entire building so she could personally make sure everything would fit.

Over a year in the making, Kreiser and the board have worked alongside countless parties in order to push this project toward the finish line.

“On the 16th, when we welcome our first transport shuttles into that parking lot and we unload the first set of vehicles and those kids come bounding through the door, whether they roll in or walk through the doors, that will be that day that we cross the finish line,” Kreiser said.

General Contractor for the project, Dean Tieman, worked hand-in-hand with Kreiser and the board in order to bring their dream for the building and the needs of the student’s to life.

“All the projects that we work on are rewarding to us, this one has extra special gratification,” Tieman. “This will be embedded in my heart forever and so I thank you all for the opportunity to work on it.”

Board Member and representative of the Schweickert Family, Scott Schweickert, also spoke about what being involved in this project and the organization has meant to himself and the rest of his family.

“We are now standing in a building that is a regional sanctuary for these children and I couldn’t be more proud of my role in this project,” Schweickert said.

In May, the Schweickert Charitable Trust donated $1 million to be split between Peru and Lighted Way. Peru’s portion will be used to construct a brand new playground at Baker Lake located immediately north and adjacent to the building.

The playground, Magical Park, will be handicapped-accessible and feature a multitude of inclusive equipment that will provide sensory-rich experiences for children with disabilities.

“I’ve always been a big believer in the retire region and if we can get the entire region to benefit then all of the cities will benefit,” Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “This project is of the charts. It’s such a great addition to our region, it’s unbelievable.”

Kolowski also echoed a sentiment that was traveling throughout the ceremony stating that the building, which used to serve as a retirement home, used to serve as a reminder for the end of one’s life and will now serve as a beacon for the beginning of life’s journey.

This message, for many in attendance, was truly a full-circle moment.