Oglesby cooling centers open during heat event

Oglesby residents who need refuge from the heat, or whose air conditioning has conked out, can report to one of the city’s cooling centers.

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran announced if the temperature exceeds 90 degrees then residents can come to City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St., before 4:30 p.m. After 4:30 p.m., the conference room side of the fire station, 500 S. Columbia Ave., (left side) will be open to the public until the temperature subsides.

“We hope that all of our residents will be as safe and comfortable as they can during these weather events,” he said.

Separately, the hours at the City Clerk’s Office were extended by one hour, starting now at 7 a.m. Closing time remains 4:30 p.m.

Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said the extension of hours had to be agreed to by members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 150.

“I’m happy to report this was done fairly easily,” he said.

Finally, a power struggle may be brewing between Mayor Jason Curran and some council members.

Stefanelli moved to rewrite an ordinance giving the council “authority and supervision” over the city attorney rather than letting Curran alone have gatekeeping power over the attorney’s marching orders.

The resulting motion passed 4-1, with Curran voting no.

What’s going on? Curran expressed displeasure when, while out of town, he found out City Attorney Pat Barry had asked to draft an ordinance governing the police chain of command. That request came from Commissioner Terry Eutis.

Will commissioners have direct authority to draft ordinances or will Curran remain gatekeeper? The matter will be discussed again Aug. 7 when Stefanelli’s ordinance is ready.

In other matters, the council:

Adopted an appropriations ordinance, which gives the council emergency spending authority, following a public hearing with no comments or questions

Encouraged businesses to apply for financial help under the Coronavirus Business Resiliency Grant

After 20 minutes closed session, the council released a series of closed session minutes, save for four council meetings

The city’s web address soon will be oglesbyil.gov