Boggio’s in Granville to stay within the family

Joe and Christine Migliorini pose with their son Geo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Boggio's Orchard and Produce in Granville. The couple bought the orchard this year from Keith and Denise Boggio after 30 years of operation. Joe is a nephew of Keith and Denise. He, along with his wife, look forward to keeping the operation in the Boggio family while continuing to provide the same experience Keith, Denise and their family have worked to build. (Scott Anderson)