Abundant Life Fellowship of La Salle will host 3C Cowboy Fellowship Mission Illinois 2023 on Tuesday, July 25, at Healing Rivers Church property, 356 Ator Drive, La Salle.

Riding lessons by 3C Cowboy Fellowship are scheduled at 1 p.m., praise and worship from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and cowboy church at 7 p.m.

The 3C Cowboy Fellowship travels around to offer horse riding lessons, also providing practical life application ministry to the hurting along with prayer and sharing the Bible.