July 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Ice cream social to take place at Dickinson House in Oglesby

Oglesby Municipal Band to perform

By Shaw Local News Network
Oglesby Dickinson House Foundation and the city of Oglesby are sponsoring an ice cream social and band concert on Tuesday July 25, at the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave.

The Oglesby Municipal Band, under the direction of Brandon Czubachowski, will be performing.

Ice cream and cake will be available before the concert from 6 to 8 p.m. with the concert starting at 7.

Cost for the ice cream and cake will be $3 per person. Proceeds raised for the event will be used for the renovation of the Dickinson House.

Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event.