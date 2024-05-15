NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Elli Sines

Elli Sines has been a leader for the La Salle-Peru girls track and field team all season.

The week of April 29, she helped the Cavaliers claim the Interstate 8 Conference championship when she won the 100-meter dash in 12.83 seconds and the 100-meter hurdles in 15.76 seconds.

Earlier in the week, Sines won both events in a dual victory over Sycamore.

Since then, Sines qualified for state in the 100 hurdles for the second year in a row.

“Elli has been running great this season and is ahead of where she was last season at this point,” L-P coach John Beatty said. “Her form is so smooth going over the hurdles, and combined with her speed makes her a potent athlete. This year, Elli has the skills and confidence to get to (the state) finals. Her effort has helped the team score in every meet, including what might be the only L-P girls track and field conference championship.”

For her performance, Sines was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Sines answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start doing track and how did you get into it?

Sines: I started doing track in the fifth grade at Dimmick Grade School. Originally, I got into track because I liked to run, stay active and wanted to participate in a school activity.

What do you like about track and field?

Sines: I like that track and field has a wide range of events that require different skills and interests. Athletes push themselves to improve their time, distance or height ultimately to achieve their own personal record. It’s a combination of individual and team successes, which allows athletes to excel in speed, technique and strength.

What makes you a good track athlete?

Sines: What makes me a good track athlete is my hard work and dedication to training during both competition and offseason.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Sines: My favorite sports memory is when we won the volleyball regional championship on our home court. It was a great experience that was achievable with hard work and determination.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Sines: If I could travel anywhere, I would go somewhere in Europe. Europe is a beautiful place and has history all around you.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Sines: I believe I could win a popcorn eating contest.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Sines: If I could get advice from any athlete, it would be Caitlin Clark. She has evolved over the years from being a college athlete to being the greatest college athlete of all time. She inspires everyone, including me, with her talent and leadership on and off the court.

What are your summer plans?

Sines: My plans for the summer are to do L-P summer sports, including volleyball and basketball, Central Illinois track club, work and hang out with friends and family.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Sines: I never get tired of watching Legally Blonde. It’s a comedy and I like seeing how she excelled when people didn’t believe that she could.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance at the conference meet and against Sycamore?

Sines: I thought I had a good performance. Definitely not my best but also not the worst. I go into every race with the same goal, to improve my time an learn from my mistakes.