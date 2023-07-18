July 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Spring Valley to put in 2 pickleball courts at Kirby Park

Project will leave 1 tennis court

By Derek Barichello
The tennis courts at Kirby Park in Spring Valley will be converted into two pickleball courts and a tennis court. The project will give Spring Valley its first pickleball courts.

The tennis courts at Kirby Park in Spring Valley will be converted into two pickleball courts and a tennis court. The project will give Spring Valley its first pickleball courts. (Derek Barichello)

Pickleball is coming to Spring Valley.

The Spring Valley City Council approved Monday the installation of two pickleball courts at Kirby Park. The project calls for refurbishing the asphalt on the tennis courts and striping it for pickleball. There still will be one tennis court at Kirby Park.

City Councilman Dave Pellegrini said the pickleball courts should be ready for play in about four to six weeks, by the end of summer.

Spring Valley didn’t have any pickleball courts. The sport, which combines elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton, is growing in popularity, especially among seniors.