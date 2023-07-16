Teenage girl injured at Starved Rock State Park near La Salle Canyon

A 17-year-old Wood Dale girl was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa as a precaution, following a fall Saturday at La Salle Canyon at Starved Rock State Park.

There was no evidence the girl was off trail, said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire. She told emergency responders she fell while crossing the rocks, working her way to the pool area of the waterfall. When first responders arrived, they found her with a laceration over her right eye. Algae on the rocks make the surface slick near the waterfall.

The call was passed along to Conservation Police by the Illinois State Police at about 3:47 p.m. Saturday, Wire said.

Ottawa River Rescue took her by boat from the park across the Illinois River to an ambulance. The girl was able to walk to the boat herself, before being taken to the hospital, Wire said. Utica EMS/Fire also responded to the scene.