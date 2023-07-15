Ryan Bakes blasts three homers as Shrimp rout Gems

Ryan Bakes went 5 for 5, blasted three home runs, drove in six runs and scored five runs Friday to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 16-4, seven-inning rout of the Quincy Gems in Quincy.

Bakes hit a solo home run in the first inning, belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning and smacked a two-run shot in the seventh inning. He added an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Zach Lane and Tobey Jackson also provided power for the Shrimp as Lane smashed a two-run homer in the first inning and Jackson launched a two-run bomb in the second inning.

After the Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the first inning, the Gems responded with four in the bottom half. Illinois Valley then scored four in the second, two in the third, three in then fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh while Quincy was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Justin Rios earned the win in relief, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in three scoreless innings. Sebastian Gonzalez gave up no hits while striking out two and walking one in a scoreless seventh.

The Shrimp (17-19) and Gems (19-20) play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Peru.

THURSDAY RESULT

Danville Dans 7, Pistol Shrimp 1: Cody Kashimoto hit a single to center field to score Justin Rios for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s lone run in a oss to the Danville Dans at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Zach Lane was 3 for 4 for the Pistol Shrimp, while Justin Rios was 2 for 4 with a double.

The Dans scored a run in the first inning, tacked on two more in the third and scored a pair in the fifth on a two-run homer by Trey Higgins before adding insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Daniel Strohm took the loss for the Shrimp, allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in three innings.