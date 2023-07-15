Fire at Westclox in Peru under control, but firefighters remain on scene

Less than two hours after receiving the initial 911 call for a fire at the Westclox building in Peru, firefighters had the blaze under control.

Firefighters remained on scene Friday night to move items, such as cardboard, from within the building and to douse any spots with water to ensure there is no reignition.

After the initial 911 call at 8:19 p.m., several fire departments responded to heavy flames and smoke reported on the south side of the Westclox building.

A fourth alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alert System was issued, which brings aid from several different departments, but initial reports were the fire was less substantial than the major fire on New Year’s 2012, which involved firefighters attacking a fire in winter weather for two days.

An EMS box was activated to bring more ambulances to the building as a precaution, along with an Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System activation bringing more police officers to the area to help with traffic control.

U.S. 6 has been closed from Creve Coeur Street to Pulaski Street. Fire on Fifth, the pizza restaurant in Westclox, was immediately evacuated.

Along with Peru, La Salle, Spring Valley, Utica, Troy Grove, Oglesby, Tonica, Granville and Standard firefighters, among others, have responded.

“The whole region is here with police, fire and EMS,” said Peru Police Lt. Doug Bernabei.

While the fire was controlled, Bernabei said firefighters still were in for a long night.

A fire report at Westclox brings flashbacks for the community to the major fire at the building Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022. Bernabei said the winter weather then “was much more challenging” and the flames then were more immediately apparent and widespread than Friday.

Nevertheless, many unhappy memories sprang to mind.

“A lot of things went through my mind racing here from my house, I can tell you that,” he said.

