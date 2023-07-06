Oglesby to get a dog park

Oglesby is finally getting a dog park.

Wednesday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to utilize a city parcel for a “public dog run” and then agreed to purchase fencing to enclose it.

The previous City Council had expressed varying degrees of support for a dog park but was unable to reach a consensus on where to put it. The issue was tabled, seemingly for good, right before the April 4 elections.

But the largely-remade council quickly reached an accord. The park will be at 110 E. Walnut St. next to Cookie Kingdom. Illinois Valley Fence & Pool will provide fencing at a cost of $8,000.

“I’m happy to get it passed and hope it will be ready for citizens to enjoy soon,” said Commissioner Rich Baldridge.

James Mandujano (left) accepts a plaque Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Oglesby City Hall from Commissioner Terry Eutis recognizing Mandujano's 25 years' service to the Oglesby Police Department. (Tom Collins)

Also, the council applauded James Mandujano for his 25 years of service to the police department, he retired as a sergeant, and which included a three-year stint with the drug task force. Mandujano recently accepted the position of Utica police chief.

It’s been an honor to work for the city of Oglesby — James Mandujano, retired Oglesby police sergeant

“It’s been an honor to work for the city of Oglesby,” Mandujano said, crediting several peers for their support. “There were great leaders who showed me the way. I’m truly honored.”

Finally, the council observed a moment of silence for the late Jim Vaughn, a former city commissioner (2003-07), whom Mayor Jason Curran praised for his character and service. Curran apologized for not acknowledging Vaughn’s passing at the last council meeting, an accidental oversight.

In other matters:

The council moved the second July meeting to Wednesday, July 26, to accommodate Commissioner Terry Eutis, who is not available July 17

Commissioner Tony Stefanelli announced garbage pickup will be one day behind schedule due to Independence Day

Commissioner Greg McDermott asked residents to trim branches and limbs so as not to obstruct sidewalks or views of oncoming traffic