Peru police make busts in July 4 campaign

The Peru Police Department made one impaired driving arrest and issued six seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Police Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesman, said patrol division officers also issued 13 citations for speeding, distracted driving (electronic communication devices), improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations.

Bernabei said the Peru police joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled, “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.