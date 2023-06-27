Pistol Shrimp beat Aviators to sweep two-game series

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored six runs in the fifth inning Monday to rally for a 14-9 victory over the Lafayette Aviators at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the fifth.

Tyler Dorsch hit a two-run double to center field, Max Handron hit a run-scoring single to right field, Logan Delgado hit an RBI single and Cody Kashimoto capped the big inning with a two-run single to right center field.

The Shrimp tacked on three more runs in sixth as Ryan Bakes, Jake Zitella and Nico Azpilcueta each had an RBI.

Bakes finished 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs, while Delgado went 4 for 4 with three runs and an RBI.

Daniel Vogt earned the win in relief as he gave up one earned run on two hits with a walk in 2 2/3 innings.

The Shrimp (10-14) play the Clinton LumberKings () at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Clinton, Iowa.

SUNDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 17, Aviators 7 (7 inn.): The Pistol Shrimp exploded for 13 runs in the sixth inning to surge past the Lafayette Aviators for a victory at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp trailed 7-4 entering the sixth before scoring 13 runs in seven hits and three errors.

Cody Kashimoto singled and advanced to second on an error that allowed two runs to score. He then came home to score when Louis Perona reached on an error.

After back-to-back walks, Zach Lane hit a two-run single and Logan Delgado followed with an RBI single and advanced to second on an error that allowed another run to score.

With two outs, Perona hit a two-run single.

Max Handron capped the inning by blasting a grand slam to center field.

Handron finished with four RBIs and two runs, Perona was 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, Lane went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Kashimoto was 2 for3 with three runs and an RBI and Nico Azpilcueta homered, scored three runs and drove in two runs.

Finn O’Meara earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits while striking out two batters and walking four.