St. Bede Academy celebrates 40th annual Auction Event

St. Bede Academy’s 40th annual auction event on June 10 drew about 160 participants and put the academy within reach of its $160,000 goal.

“It was meaningful to celebrate with everyone who brought the event to fruition. We also had many attend Saturday night who were at the very first auction,” said Julia Yaklich, director of mission advancement and major gifts.

The St. Bede Auction reunited alumni from 33 classes encompassing several decades and top supporters of the academy. In its 40 years, the annual auction has raised more than $7 million.

“Although we fell shy of $160,000, we hope to reach it by July.” — Julia Yaklich, director of mission advancement

The online auction, before the evening of June 10, was $10,000 away from its $30,000 goal. This year’s auction Fund-A-Need mission was to raise $160,000 for the purchase of furniture and fixtures for the classrooms, teacher collaboration offices and corridor on the first floor of the academy building, which is currently under renovations.

A lead gift of the Fund-A-Need was $15,000 made by Miller Group Charitable Trust. This kickstarted a second anonymous donor who offered $15,000, if it could be matched in the room that evening, which it was.

“With the participation and generosity of all those who supported the Fund-A-Need, the first floor will be equipped with the furniture and fixtures needed to modernize our teaching and learning spaces,” Yaklich said. “Although we fell shy of $160,000, we hope to reach it by July.”

These improvements will assist students, teachers and staff, and further advance the academic programs offered at St. Bede Academy.

Other highlights from the evening included a surprise appearance by the St. Bede softball team, who came in carrying their state championship trophy, and helped kick-off the event singing the St. Bede fight song. The Lady Bruins set the tone and spirit of the evening, which concluded with St. Bede’s 2022-23 auction and special events goal being attained.