The Easters to perform June 25 in Ottawa

Christian musicians Jeff and Sheri Easter will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Heritage Christian Center, Ottawa.

The Easters, whose style is classic country, have participated in the Gaither Homecoming Video Series since 1993 and have won multiple awards. Their accolades include three Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two International Country Gospel Music Association, nine Voice Awards for Female Artist, five Voice Awards for Song/Single of the Year, two Voice Awards for Christian Country Group, four SGM Fan Fair/USGN awards, seven SGN Scoops Diamond Awards, four Hearts Aflame Awards and three Cash Box awards.

The concert is free but fans are encouraged to bring a free will offering. Heritage Christian Center is at 900 Hitt St. For more information, contact hcc900hitt@gmail.com, 815-434-0507 or visit heritagechristiancenter.net.