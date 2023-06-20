Princeton’s inaugural Bike Fest to be June 23-24 in Rotary Park

The inaugural Princeton Bike Fest is scheduled to take place from 1 to 8 pm. Friday, June 23, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive.

The event will give friends, families and bike enthusiasts a chance to discover or collect unusual and vintage bikes and memorabilia. New and used bicycles will be on sale and visitors can bring their own bikes to sell, donate or trade.

Activities for children and families will begin at 1 p.m. from Illinois State Police, Illinois Children’s Hospital, Think First and The Bike Place. The local organization will be giving away helmets, playing safety learning games and decorating bikes.

An art bike parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and riders in Saturday’s Z Tour Bike Ride can pick up their numbers and packets in the park between 5 and 6:30 p.m. or Saturday morning at Zearing Park.

Participants in the Summer Solstice shopping event can purchase a wine glass or tote for special deals at stores and restaurants along Main Street until 9 p.m.

Coffee Creek and Seven Miles South will perform live music at the event. Sisler’s Ice Cream, Hawg House, Coal Creek Brewery and Farmer Smoked BBQ will provide food and drink at the park with restaurants and food trucks also nearby.

The Bike Fest has been scheduled in collaboration with the Zearing Child Enrichment Center’s Z Tour Bike Fire, Summer Solstice shopping promotion of Princeton Tourism and Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Art District, Burrows’ Antiques and The Bike Place.