Oglesby tells Carus insurers: Pay up

Carus LLC’s insurers have offered to reimburse 85% of Oglesby’s equipment loss from the Jan. 11 fire. Oglesby said no and is holding out for more.

Commissioner Terry Eutis told the Oglesby City Council the fire department lost $21,000 in equipment and initially was offered 50% reimbursement, which was declined. Then came the 85% offer.

“We again rejected that, and we’re not going to accept anything less than 100%,” Eutis said.

Earlier this month, La Salle received a full reimbursement of $130,913 for damaged fire equipment, according to a news release the company issued. A La Salle alderman called for Carus to make a full reimbursement at a council meeting prior to the announcement. La Salle experienced the worst losses, according to its Fire Chief Jerry Janick.

Carus did not have comment to add Monday, but said it will follow up if there is more information to add from its perspective.

Separately, the Oglesby fire department will get a new tender truck (also known as a tanker truck). Though the total is $433,000, the cost will be defrayed with a $200,000 grant and the bulk of the remainder will be financed over 15 years at a rate to be determined. The city’s out of pocket share will be just over $43,000.

“If we don’t have it solidified by July 1, then we lose the truck they’re holding for us,” Eutis said. The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase.

Finally, Commissioner Tony Stefanelli announced permits have been obtained to demolish the remains of Cindy’s on 39, which was destroyed by fire in April.

In other matters, the council:

Approved an agreement with Connecting Point to provide most computer services for the city

Scheduled a working meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

Variously praised Oglesby Summer Fun Fest, which yielded an excellent turnout and no criminal infractions of note