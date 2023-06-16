Pistol Shrimp fall 9-8 at Burlington

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost to the host Burlington Bees 9-8 on Thursday night in a Prospect League contest.

The Pistol Shrimp (5-8) scored three runs in both the first and seventh innings, while plating single runs in the third and fifth. Burlington (4-8) also scored three in their half of the first, then rallied for five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Tobey Jackson led IV with three hits, three RBI, and a pair of stolen bases, while Max Handron drove in a pair of tallies. Logan Delgado (RBI), Tyler Dorsch and Louis Perona each recorded two hits, while Cody Kashimoto (double) and Evan Evola each posted RBIs.

Pistol Shrimp starting pitcher Sam Corbett (1 1/3 IP, 5 ER) suffered the loss, with Daniel Strohm (2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K), Tyler Conklin (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K), and Daniel Vogt (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) working in relief.

The Pistol Shrimp return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Friday when they will host the Danville Dans (5-8) at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.