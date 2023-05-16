New Spring Valley officer introduced to City Council

Unintentionally timed with National Police Week, the Spring Valley Police Department now has a new officer.

Cody Price, who had been a part-time office for the city for just more than a year, was introduced as the city’s newest full-time officer to the Spring Valley City Council by Police Chief Adam Curran at Monday night’s bi-weekly meeting.

Price is a 2012 graduate of Stark County High School, the same year he began his career in community service by joining the Wyoming Fire Department. In 2015, he joined the Spring Valley Fire Department, but resigned from that position after moving out of Spring Valley.

“It’s nice to have a new officer and it’s wonderful to be back to full staff.” — Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran

He joined the SVPD as a part-time officer in 2022, while also gaining experience as a part-time officer for the Creve Coeur Police Department.

In Spring Valley, Price has since been covering different shifts and learned how the department works and functions. In April of this year, he was hired full time and signed a cover shift, allowing him to get to know all the officers and learn the different duties of day shit and night shift.

In his spare time, Price has also helped run the Spring Valley Little League football league and also is an IHSA sanctioned football official.

“It’s nice to have a new officer and it’s wonderful to be back to full staff,” Curran said. “I have high hopes for Officer Price and feel he will make a positive impact on our community.”

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson also announced several appointments to city committees:

John Cruz to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

Julie Eilers to the Police Pension Board.

Kendra Pagoria, Jared Crowther and Jeff Ratajczak to the Park Board.

Tina Biagoni, Lynn Ellis and Julia Messina to the Library Board.

Jack McNally, Mike Dergance, Ken Pisarczyk and Jen Diaz to the Planning Commission.

The council also heard a report from Street Department Superintendent Jeff Norton that Well No. 10 had broken down because of old wiring had been repaired and the department will do a test run on the equipment Tuesday.

The mayor also reminded the council Friday Night Markets will begin this week at the downtown mini park from 3 to 6 p.m.

The council also approved a liquor license for The Tee Box LLC.