Got a suggestion for Oglesby? Bring it before a May 18 working meeting

If you live in Oglesby and have an idea or concern, contact your commissioner or Mayor Jason Curran before a working meeting Thursday.

Monday, Curran told commissioners he wants to tackle broad issues outside regularly-scheduled meetings. The first such meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Curran said the working meetings can incorporate anything from improvements at city parks to government restructuring, or to create an event committee.

“Basically, any new initiative that we haven’t already adopted,” Curran said.

Separately, Commissioner Terry Eutis advised the council he would ask, before June 30, for the funds to purchase squad car cameras and body cameras for the police department, along with IT upgrades to store and manage the data.

Eutis said the city faces an outlay north of $100,000 and while that is subject to reimbursement through a grant, the equipment must be purchased first – and the clock is ticking.

“This has to be accomplished by 2025,” Eutis said, noting it’s an unfunded mandate by Springfield.

Finally, the council agreed, without action, to move the first meeting in July from Monday, July 3, to Wednesday, July 5. Rescheduling that meeting was not on Monday’s agenda; but the council agreed it was prudent to host the meeting after the holiday.

Other matters:

A third-party technician who mis-marked gas lines, resulting in a short-lived evacuation on May 11, has been replaced, Eutis said

Volunteers are needed for Oglesby Summer Fun Fest. Interested persons and groups are asked to call City Hall at 815-883-3389

Congratulated Aubrey Duttlinger of Holy Family School for her recent wins in the 200 meter dash and long jump and for breaking a record for hurdles.