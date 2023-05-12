Peru tables potential vacation rental proposal

Peru aldermen disagreed Monday whether to allow a short term vacation rental in Peru, tabling the item for a second time.

Mayor Ken Kolowski asked the council April 24 to table the ordinance granting a special use sought by Franciso Sandoval concerning property at 4 Center Place, for the council to gather more information.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb said Monday he spoke with residents about vacation rentals and heard La Salle had a nice ordinance for them, but he hadn’t seen it himself.

“I had seen a lot of support from people who didn’t really have a problem with it as long as the ordinance and everything is written in a way that we have some control over,” Edgcomb said.

Alderman Andy Moreno said the man who came before Planning and Zoning had taken a piece of property and drastically improved it.

“He presented a plan to us on how much he spent on high-end finishings and what he presented to us was the high-end clientele he was going to be catering to, who he would be renting to, and the amount of money he was putting into that place,” Moreno said. “His point to us was he wasn’t just going to be renting out for someone to come in there and trash it on the weekend. So, you know there’s pros and cons to each situation.”

Alderman Mike Sapienza disagreed and said, “It was a sign of a good salesman” to persuade people to one side.

“If you tell them all the improvements that’s going to happen to the house next door to them that’s dilapidated,” Sapienza said. “They’re, of course, going to take a good viewpoint of it.”

Sapienza cited concerns about noise, parking and the potential negative impact a vacation rental could have in a neighborhood.

“We did have one that was operating illegally and we got nothing but complaints about it and we went through a whole process to try and correct that situation,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of properties that need policing and we don’t have the manpower to do it right now. You are probably going to spend as much manpower policing some of these situations as you will in any revenues that you see.”

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said the police department has more problems at the hotels than in residential areas.

“I don’t have an opinion one way or another,” Raymond said. “I don’t really know the pros and cons of all of it, but from a law enforcement side of it I really don’t see any cons.”

Aldermen Sapienza, Bob Tieman and Jim Lukosus all believed more information was needed about a potential ordinance before they felt comfortable moving forward, while Tom Payton, Jeff Ballard and Edgcomb were in favor of the short-term vacation rental as the owner had provided documentation of how much money and effort he had put into the home.

Kolowski thanked the council for a “respectful, healthy debate” and agreed there were too many questions that needed to be answered before the council could move forward.

“I think we need to look at this with a deeper dive and make it if we want to do it, but it has to be done right,” Kolowski said. “We have to control it and we need to get revenue out of it also. I appreciate everybody’s input and talks on this. I think it needs a much deeper dive and find out more information.”