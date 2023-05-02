Jason Curran sworn in as Oglesby mayor

After taking the oath of office Monday, Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran wasted little time making changes, starting with reshuffling commissioners’ assignments and duties.

On Monday, the new City Council conducted a whirlwind meeting in which Terry Eutis was installed as commissioner of public health, Tony Stefanelli as commissioner of accounts and finance, Greg McDermott as commissioner of streets, water, sewer and parks, and Rich Baldridge as commissioner of public property.

Some of the titles are revised and duties were tweaked. Curran, for example, will oversee human resources, and the electric and water are segregated, with Baldridge overseeing the former and McDermott overseeing the latter.

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran talks Monday, May 1, 2023, during the Oglesby City Council meeting at City Hall. (Scott Anderson)

Let’s get to work. — Jason Curran, newly-installed mayor of Oglesby

Curran said he had, as commissioner, accepted as many tasks as were asked of him – and approach he reconsidered once elected mayor.

“That was probably a mistake, because it didn’t divide the labor up equally between all the commissioners,” Curran said. “So this is a much more fair distribution of that work.”

Curran oath New Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran takes the oath of office from returning city attorney Patrick Barry. (Tom Collins)

The newly seated council also adopted an ordinance removing commissioners from the city’s advisory boards. Curran said he intends to rely on boards and commissions “in a much higher capacity” going forward.

Becky Clinard was formally installed as city clerk. Mike Margis moves from interim police chief to police chief. Ron Popurella returns as fire chief, with Steve Maltas continuing as assistant chief. Additionally, Patrick Barry returns as city attorney and former commissioner Paul Danekas is treasurer.

Curran said he kept Monday’s meeting “intentionally light,” citing the fresh faces among the council, but said a working meeting would be scheduled soon.

“Let’s get to work,” he said.

The new commissioners likewise pledged to be proactive.

“We’re a team and we’ll work our way to the goal line together,” Stefanelli said.

“I’ll serve Oglesby as best I can,” McDermott said. “I’m looking forward to working with the council.”