2 new Peru aldermen address St. Margaret’s closure

Peru’s new aldermen turned their attention to solutions to the St. Margaret’s Hospital closure after being sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Rick O’Sadnick will represent the 3rd Ward and Andy Moreno the 4th Ward after winning their respective April 4 elections.

O’Sadnick said he believed the role of an alderman is first to serve the needs of residents of the ward he represents, to promote the city’s economic development, and to proactively participate in the ward.

“For example, our 3rd Ward lost a massively significant economic development selling point with the closure of St. Margaret’s - Peru,” O’Sadnick said. “I am making it my priority to be aware of business conditions and seek to be preventative rather than reactive.”

O’Sadnick said the 3rd Ward has lost multiple healthcare functions in the closing of St. Margaret’s - most notably the maternity ward and the emergency room services. Both are critical in attracting young people and businesses to the city to thrive, he said.

“At minimum, we need those specific functions within a greater healthcare system to sustain and hopefully grow the city of Peru,” O’Sadnick said. “It is crucial for the city and the 3rd Ward to not have that building sitting vacant.”

Alderman Rick O’Sadnick was sworn-in by Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski during a Monday, April 23, City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Moreno agreed the closure at St. Margaret’s Hospital should be the No. 1 priority for the council and he said has been in contact with state officials.

“I believe I have gotten the same response as the city, they are working on it,” Moreno said. “This is the No. 1 thing we need to address as a city in general. I hope to have an update soon. The hospital is crucial to Peru and there is little opportunity for growth and development as a city, without a hospital.”

O’Sadnick said he was most looking forward to “helping the city develop a plan to incentivize reinvestment in updating deteriorating housing stock,” stating both La Salle and Spring Valley have effective rental property ordinances in place that could benefit Peru.

“The 3rd Ward is the oldest part of the city and suffered through time with the consistent choices by the government to move everything north,” O’Sadnick said. “I believe that part of the solution would be the implantation of an ordinance regulating the owners of rental properties.”

Alderman Andy Moreno was sworn-in by Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski during a Monday, April 23, 2023, City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Moreno said he was looking forward most to serving the citizens of Peru and coming in with an open mind and open ear. He said he would like to see Peru expand its “quality of life projects,” such as a connecting bike path from La Salle Rotary Park to Veterans Park in Peru. He said roads, sidewalks and the hospital were his top three projects.

O’Sadnick defeated incumbent David Waldorf in the April 4 election and Moreno defeated Alexandra West, succeeding Aaron Buffo, who chose not to run for reelection.

Incumbents Jeff Ballard (1st Ward) and Tom Payton (2nd Ward) were also sworn in after winning their elections.